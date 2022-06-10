Salinas Shines, Rome Streak Sits at Three

Rome Braves pitcher Royber Salinas

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves and Wilmington Blue Rocks met once again on Friday night for the fourth of their six matchups in 2022, and manager Kanekoa Texeira would give the ball to righty Royber Salinas. Wilmington would turn to Michael Cuevas, who entered tonight with only one recorded win under his belt.

The top of the first would see Wilmington get on the board first for the first time this series, as Ricardo Mendez singled to right field to drive in Jordy Barley and put the Blue Rocks up one run to none.

Drew Campbell would get the action started for the Rome Braves in the bottom of the third with a line drive to right that would score Beau Philip and even the score at one run each. A bases loaded walk to Landon Stephens would put the Braves out in front, and a line drive from Javier Valdes would put Rome out in front four runs to one. The four-run bottom of the fourth would be all the offense the Braves would produce or need.

Royber Salinas would record one of more impressive outings of his High-A career. After giving up one run in the opening frame, Salinas would settle in and record six full innings. With two hits, one run, two walks, and six strikeouts, Salinas would be the winning pitcher of record.

The Braves bullpen would continue to be the most consistent and reliable bunch of arms in the South Atlantic League. Davis Schwab, Dylan Spain, and Austin Smith would combine for three hitless innings, giving them their thirty-first win of the 2022 campaign. Both Schwab and Spain would be credited with holds, and Austin Smith would earn his fifth save of the year.

The Rome Braves still chase the first place Bowling Green Hot Rods but are closing the gap. After Friday's slate of games, the Braves sit just two games behind Bowling Green. Rome and Wilmington will tee it up once again on Saturday night, as Luis De Avila gets the ball for a 6:00 pm first pitch.

