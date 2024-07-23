Binghamton Acquires Josh Fletcher from Blue Ridge

July 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears have issued a trade agreement with the Blue Ridge Bobcats that will send forward, Josh Fletcher, back to the Black Bears. In return, Blue Ridge will receive FPHL playing rights to defenseman, Mathieu Boislard. Fletcher was selected 4th overall by the Bobcats in the 2024 Expansion Draft, as Blue Ridge had acquired picks from earlier trades.

Fletcher appeared in 53 regular season games last season for the Black Bears, recording 13 goals and 7 assists, with 4 multi-point games. The 3rd line center played the 200-foot game, contributing on both ends of the ice. Josh would become a staple on the Black Bears penalty kill in his rookie season, and was able to pot 2 short-handed goals. He would go on to finish the season with a +13 rating.

In the postseason championship run, Fletcher scored 2 more goals, including the 3rd goal of Game One against Carolina in the Finals. Also, Fletcher was the only Black Bear to receive a fighting major in four-straight games last season.

2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

