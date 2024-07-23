Bobcats Acquire Bruising Blueliner Boislard from Binghamton

WYTHEVILLE, VA- - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that the club has acquired Defenseman Mathieu Boislard from the Binghamton Black Bears in exchange for Forward Josh Fletcher.

Boislard, a bruising blueliner standing at 6'2" tall and weighing in at 225lbs, brings a unique mix of toughness and productivity to Blue Ridge.

"Mathieu is a big tough D-man that every team would want," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "He's one of the best fighters in the league who plays a regular shift and won't allow someone to mess with his teammates."

Boislard proved that and then some a year ago, splitting the season between the Black Bears and the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. The 22-year-old accrued 95 penalty minutes in 30 games with Knoxville last season.

The Fleurimont, Quebec, CAN native then returned to Binghamton for the remainder of the regular season, racking up 13 points (1 goal, 12 assists) and acrruing 75 penalty minutes in the final 20 games of the campaign. He also netted a +6 plus-minus rating in those twenty contests. Boislard continued to be a factor in the postseason, scoring a goal while piling up 23 penalty minutes and recording a +2 plus-minus rating in 7 games over the Black Bears run to the Commissioner's Cup.

"Mathieu will be attending camp in the ECHL," Milliken also noted. "We are hoping he will drop to us for next season."

"Mathieu is considered a vet in our league and he has been successful everywhere he's played," said Bobcats Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "He was a big part of Bingo winning a championship last year and he's considered one of the if not the toughest guy in the league."

"He's not just tough but he also is an impact point producer," Zemlicka added. "Mathieu put up over half a point per game last year at this level so we're getting a very solid defenseman on top of his toughness."

