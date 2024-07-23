Sea Wolves Goaltending Tandem Returns

Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have re-signed Goaltenders Blake Weyrick and Joe Sheppard.

Sheppard, a 29-year-old left-handed goalie from Fort Worth, TX returns to the Sea Wolves for his third season after being acquired from Binghamton in 2022-23. Joe has put up a 12-26-0 record during his tenure on the Gulf Coast. Sheppard signed onto his pro career with the Danville Dashers in 2020 after completing his collegiate career at Bethel University. The shutdown prevented him from seeing a start but in one game against Danbury he played 9:47 and was a perfect 5 for 5. After COVID Joe spent time in Binghamton for parts of two seasons before coming to Mississippi.

"Shep is a guy that's going to compete and do everything he can to give the team their best chance of winning, regardless of how he feels. If he's asked to go in net, he's going to go in and give it everything he has. Unfortunately, Shep is one of those guys who have battled through a pretty tough injury for over half the season that required surgery. We are looking forward to seeing that compete that he brings when he's healthy." Sam Turner said when asked about the signing.

Weyrick, a 28-year-old left-handed goaltender returns to the Gulf Coast for his third season. Since turning pro Blake has known no other home than Mississippi and in 31 starts over two seasons Weyrick has an 11-15-0 record with a 4.44 goals against and an .882 save percentage. Blake also played in the first ever ICE 3 on 3 events for team LeClair where in 18 games he had a goals against of 4.06 and his 58 saves ranked him 4th behind three ECHL starting netminders in the tournament. Before turning pro Weyrick played at Lakehead University in Canada as well as two seasons for Canisius College in upstate New York.

Player/Assistant Sam Turner told media "Blake is another goalie that's been dealt some unfortunate hands with injuries since coming to Mississippi, but he's shown when he's healthy, he's a hard goalie to beat and is a top tier goalie in the league. He's been taking the time this offseason to get healthy and we're excited to have a healthy goalie lineup this year that's going to give us their all and give our team the best chances of winning every night."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

