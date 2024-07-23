Anderson Re-Signs for 3rd Year in Binghamton #RunItBack

July 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the re-signing of hybrid skater, Jesse Anderson for the 2024-25. Anderson appeared in 54 games last season, plus all seven postseason contests helping the Black Bears secure their first championship title.

Jesse Anderson served as an Assistant Captain for Coach Sherwood last season while predominantly playing on the blue line. Anderson averaged just under a point-per-game, recording nine goals and 36 assists, which led all defenseman. The Ontario native recorded a three-assist night on October 28th vs Watertown.

Across his previous two seasons with the Black Bears, Jesse has played in 92 total games, scoring 24 goals and 58 assists. Anderson is now the second member of the 23-24 captains to re-sign in Binghamton, along with Tyson Kirkby.

2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.