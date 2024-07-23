'Cats Second Leading Scorer Returns for 24-25

July 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA- - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that veteran forward Danny Martin has re-signed with the team for the 2024-2025 season.

The 28-year-old Ottawa, ON, Can. native donned jersey number 28 in 50 games with the Bobcats last season, finishing second on the club in points with 36 (16 goals, 20 assists).

"Danny was a big part of our team last season and now he will take a bigger leadership role this year," said Bobcats executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Coming off a great season, I think he will have another big year in a Bobcats sweater".

The 6'1" 185lb hybrid forward is a 6-year FPHL veteran with over 300 games played and over 200 career points (including playoffs).

"I'm pumped to come back to the Bobcats for another season," said Martin. "With all the work that the team and Hitachi Energy Arena staff are putting in this offseason, this will be a great place to play. I truly believe we will be a successful team in year 2."

Martin joined the team in early November, and was an impact with not only his production but his veteran leadership both on and off the ice. Martin scored one of the most memorable goals of the Bobcats inaugural season, a buzzer-beating overtime winner on February 23rd, and rounded out the regular season on a 4-game point streak.

"Danny is our leader with most experience playing professional hockey on our team," said Bobcats Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "He has proven to be one of the top players at this level."

"He's also a great example to our rookies by his work ethic, dedication and passion for the game," Zemlicka continued. "Last year he was going through a tough start of the season prior joining us, but once he got settled you could tell he's a Bobcat. We know this year he's going to be coming in ready to lead this team to a cup."

You can follow all the Bobcats moves via the "Aschenbach Automotive Group Transaction Tracker" any time by visiting blueridgebobcats.com/24-25-player-tracker.

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. Call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

Players, don't forget about the Bobcats upcoming free agent camp August 2-4th just outside of Cleveland, Ohio. Spots are filling up fast, so visit blueridgebobcats.com/camp to lock in your spot before they are gone!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.