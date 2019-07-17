Billy Currington's Stay up 'Til the Sun Tour Coming to the Joe on August 20

TROY, NY- The Tri-City ValleyCats and 107.7 WGNA announced on Wednesday that Billy Currington's Stay Up 'Til The Sun Tour will make a stop at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, August 20, marking the first time ever that the stadium has hosted a live concert of this magnitude.

The country singer/songwriter has released six studio albums and has scored eleven career No.1 singles, most recently "Don't Hurt Like It Used To." His other hits that reached the No. 1 spot include such memorable songs as "Good Directions," "Let Me Down Easy," "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," "People Are Crazy," "That's How Country Boys Roll," "Hey Girl," and "We Are Tonight."

A special pre-sale for ValleyCats ticket plan holders and corporate partners will take place beginning on Wednesday, July 17 at 10:00am. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 18 at 10:00am and are available at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium box office, or online at tcvalleycats.com.

Ticket prices range from $65.00 for GA/Pit, to $35.00 for reserved seating.

