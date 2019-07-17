Wednesday's Game Postponed

Tonight's Cutters vs. Mahoning Valley Scrappers game has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a double header tomorrow (Thursday 7/18) starting at 5:05pm. Game #2 will begin approx. 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game #1. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

All tickets dated July 17 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2019 Cutters home game.

Admission to Thursday's double header, presented by PPL Electric Utilities, is with tickets dated July 18 ONLY and is good for both games. MVP gates will open at 3:30pm. Main gates at 4pm.

The Team Photo Giveaway has been rescheduled for July 24 and Selinsgrove-Sunbury Night has been rescheduled for August 24.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

