Tonight's Doubleheader against Aberdeen Suspended

Aberdeen, MD - Due to inclement weather, the doubleheader between the Connecticut Tigers and Aberdeen IronBirds has been suspended and will be continued tomorrow on Thursday, July 18.

The continuation of tonight's game will be part of a doubleheader that begins at 5:35 p.m. The Tigers are currently tied with the IronBirds 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs.

The continuation of the first game will be concluded in a nine inning contest, and the second game will be a seven inning game.

On Friday, July 19, the two teams will play two seven inning games beginning at 5:05 p.m. as part of a doubleheader at Ripken Stadium.

You can catch at the action of tomorrow's games on 1310 WICH or online at cttigers.com on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call of all the action for tomorrow night's doubleheader. The pregame show starts at 5:25 p.m.

