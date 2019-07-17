'Gades-'Clones Washed Away

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY- Wednesday night's game at Dutchess Stadium between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a twi-night doubleheader tomorrow at 5:05. Both games will be seven innings long.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them for any game the rest of the season.

Tomorrow's doubleheader will also feature actor Larry Thomas, also known as 'The Soup Nazi', from the hit television show Seinfeld making an appearance at Dutchess Stadium.

The Renegades will throw right-hander Edisson Gonzalez (2-2, 3.96 ERA) against the Cyclones righty Frank Valentino (1-1, 2.76 ERA) for game one. Game two will feature southpaw John Doxakis (0-0, 3.24 ERA) for Hudson Valley against righty Jaison Vilera (2-3, 3.81 ERA) in game two. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, in person at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

