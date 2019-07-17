Wednesday's Game Cancelled Due to Rain

TROY, N.Y. - After having an off-day Tuesday, Wednesday's game between the Lowell Spinners (20-9), proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, and the Tri-City ValleyCats (12-17), affiliate of the Houston Astros, has been cancelled due to rain.

This is the second time the first game of a series between the two Stedler Division foes has been cancelled due to rain after the first game at LeLacheur Park was also cancelled due to incliement weather.

The games will be made up as two seven-inning games Thursday night, with the first one starting at 5:00 p.m. and the second one thirty minutes following the completion of game one.

Lowell is back home on Saturday night for NASCAR Night: a night that features an appearance by driver David Ragan. The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will also receive a free Oyo car, presented by Oyo Sports.

