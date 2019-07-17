Lake Monsters-Staten Island Suspended in 3rd Inning

STATEN ISLAND, NY - The Vermont Lake Monsters game at Staten Island was suspended in the bottom of the third innning on Wednesday night with the Yankees leading 1-0 at Richmond County Ballpark. The New York-Penn League game will resume on Thursday at 11:00 a.m and followed by day's regularly-scheduled game.

Juan De Leon gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead with his third home run of the season to leadoff the bottom of the second inning. That was the only run allowed by Lake Monsters starter Colin Peluse, who gave up two hits with one walk and one strikeout over the first two innings.

Vermont loaded the bases with one out in the first and had runners on first-n-second with no outs in the third, but were unable to plate any runs in either inning. They have now gone 25 consecutive scoreless innings vs. Staten Island, including a pair of 3-0 shutout losses to the Yankees at Centennial Field June 29th and 30th.

The game, which was stopped with Staten Island runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the third inning, will continue at 11:00 am Thursday and will be followed by the day's regularly-schedule game, now a seven-inning contest.

