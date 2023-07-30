Biggers Big Game Leads Frisco to Series Win

WICHITA, KS - Jax Biggers had three hits at the plate for Frisco after coming off the bench with four RBIs and two home runs. The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 8-5 and took the series four games to two.

The Frisco Rough Riders were first to get on the board in the ball game. In the top of the third Surge pitching walked Kellen Strahm with the bases loaded to force a run to walk across the plate.

Yoyner Fajardo hit his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning. He ripped the tying run over the center field wall that flew a total distance of 417 feet.

Jax Biggers entered the game to replace second baseman Thomas Saggesse. In his second at bat, he hit a solo home run to give the RoughRiders a lead.

In the top of the sixth Frisco broke the tie by scoring a few more runs of their own. First, Keyber Rodriguez hit an RBI triple and then Chris Seise hit an RBI double. Biggers continued his success in the batter's box with an RBI single on a ground ball to right field.

Biggers hit his second home run of the day for the RoughRiders in the top of the eighth. The two-run home run was followed up by a Trevor Hauver solo home run that flew over the right center field wall and the Frisco lead increased to six.

The Wind Surge were able to reduce the deficit in the bottom of the eighth but did not complete the rally. Brooks Lee hit a two-out bases clearing three RBI single on a line drive up the first base line.

Jaylen Nowlin made his AA debut and first start of the season for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched three and two thirds innings where he gave up two hits, walked three and struck out five batters. He also gave up one earned run. Chad Donato was credited with the loss.

The starting pitcher for Frisco was Aidan Anderson. He pitched three full innings where he gave up no runs off four hits, struck out three batters and walked none. Nick Starr earned the win.

Yunior Severino extended his hitting streak to seven games and has scored a run in ten straight. His five game home run streak ended.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (11-16, 39-56) and the Frisco RoughRiders improve to (15-12, 46-49).

NOTES: Alex Scherff has allowed two unearned runs in his last 13 games 18 and two thirds innings. He has not allowed an earned run since June 7th.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wichita Wind Surge will host a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers when the Propeller Series returns to Wichita starting Tuesday August 1st. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM.

