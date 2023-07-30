CC Drops Finale, Departs SA with Series Win

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions salvaged a 2-4 week by knocking off the Hooks, 6-3, Sunday afternoon at Wolff Stadium.

Despite the setback, Corpus Christi earned its second road series win, improving to 7-6 in series with four splits. The Hooks, who have won 11 of their last 13 games, resume play Tuesday in Amarillo to start the second leg of a two-week road trip. At 16-11, Corpus Christi trails the Sod Poodles by one game in the Texas League South second half standings.

San Antonio peppered the Hooks with 10 singles and a pair of doubles on Sunday. Daniel Johnson's two-bagger in the first netted a pair of runs as the Missions got to rehabbing Astros right-hander José Urquidy. Kenedy Corona ended the frame by throwing out Johnson at home plate on a base hit to right for his eighth outfield assist.

Urquidy delivered 56 of 76 pitches for strikes over five innings, allowing five runs on nine hits. He struck out three, did not issue a walk, and stranded six.

The Hooks, who had outscored the Missions, 31-3, over the prior three games, cracked the scoreboard in the third on back-to-back doubles by Luis Aviles Jr. and Garrett Wolforth.

Corpus Christi could not capitalize on seven Missions walks and stranded 10 while hitting into a pair of double plays.

In the eighth, Jordan Brewer chased in a lead-off single from Zach Daniels with a long double to left-center. With two outs in the inning, J.C. Correa, bounced a double inside the bag at third to bring in Brewer. Correa, 2-for-4 on the day, is hitting .452 in his last eight games.

Aaron Brown, who spun two scoreless innings in relief of Urquidy, owns a 1.41 ERA over 10 outings since the beginning of June.

