Walks and Stolen Bases Lead to Drillers Loss

TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Drillers closed out a six-game home stand Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field, and walks and stolen bases were major factors in a Tulsa loss. The Drillers hit four home runs in the game, but Springfield took advantage of 15 walks from Tulsa pitchers and 6 stolen bases to rally for an 8-7 victory. The result allowed the Redbirds to claim a series victory with four wins in the six-game set.

Seven Drillers pitchers combined on the 15 walks which tied the all-time Tulsa baseball record.

The four homers for the Drillers all came with the bases empty. After the Cardinals opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning, the Drillers took a 3-1 lead with homers in three straight innings.

Henry Ramos started the run with his team-leading 18th homer in the bottom of the first.

Hamlet Marte put the Drillers in front with his first home run of the year in the second inning, and Austin Gauthier made it 3-1 with his sixth homer in the third.

Springfield didn't get a hit in the top of the fourth but scored two runs thanks to five walks, tying the game at 3-3.

The solo home run parade continued in the bottom of the fourth when Yusniel Diaz belted his sixth of the season to put Tulsa back in front at 4-3.

The Drillers finally scored a run in the sixth inning that did not come from a homer. Ramos led off with a base hit and scored when Imanol Vargas lined a double into the right field corner.

The 5-3 lead held until the top of the seventh when the Drillers control issues eventually caught up with them. Following a leadoff single, Antonio Knowles walked two batters to load the bases. A wild pitch gave the Cardinals their first run of the inning before another walk again loaded the bases.

Trevor Bettencourt came on for Knowles and got a strikeout, but Aaron Antonini followed with a grounder just inside the first base bag that turned into a bases-clearing double that gave Springfield a 7-5 lead.

A fifth straight run for the Cardinals in the top of the eighth increased their lead to three runs.

The Drillers cut the lead to one with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but the comeback attempt fell one run short.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*It was a good and bad day for Tulsa starting pitcher Kyle Hurt. Hurt allowed only one hit and had seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings, but he walked seven batters, leading to three runs allowed.

*The Cardinals stole six bases in the game and finished with 22 steals in the six-game series.

*The 15 walks were one shy of the all-time Texas League record for walks in a nine-inning game. Houston walked 16 batters against Ft. Worth in a game during the 1951 season. It is the second time in two seasons that the Drillers have issued 15 walks. They did on August 17 of last year in a 9-5 ten-inning loss to Wichita.

*In contrast, Springfield walked just two batters in the game.

*Since the Drillers scored seven runs in the game, fans can purchase a large, one-topping pizza from Mazzio's on Monday for just $7. The special offer is good throughout the day and is only available online at Mazzios.com and when you use the code DRILLERS at checkout.

*Pitcher Carlo Reyes rejoined the club prior to Sunday's game. Reyes pitched for the Drillers earlier this season and had most recently been with Dodgers' rookie team at the Arizona complex.

UP NEXT:

Following a day off on Monday, the Drillers will open a six-game series in Wichita on Tuesday. The series opener will begin at 7:05 p.m. and neither team as announced a starting pitcher.

