Tolbert, Parrish Lead Naturals to 6-3 Win Saturday

July 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Drew Parrish tossed a quality start while Tyler Tolbert had three hits and two stolen bases in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (14-11, 43-51) 6-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers (14-11, 59-35) on Saturday night. The win puts the Naturals into a tie with the Travs for first place in the second half of the North Division ahead of the series finale on Sunday at Dickey-Stephens Park with a 1:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals jumped out to an early lead for the third time this week, scoring a trio of runs in the first. Jorge Bonifacio brought home the game's first run with single to right and Jimmy Govern striped a two-run single to left, giving NWA a 3-0 lead.

Parrish kept the Travs off the board until the fifth when Jonatan Clase homered to left in an 0-2 count, making it a 3-1 game.

Parrish finished up his six innings of work and NWA scored three more runs in the seventh to make it 6-1. Arkansas fought back in the bottom of the frame to make it a three-run game again, but NWA's bullpen kept the Travelers off the board over the final two innings to take a 6-3 lead, ensuring a series split.

Parrish (2-2) went 6.0 innings while allowing one run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Dante Biasi threw 0.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Brett de Geus earned a hold, striking out one over his 1.1 innings. John McMillon earned his fourth save with NWA, allowing a hit with a strikeout in an inning of work out of the bullpen.

The first leg of a two-week road trip concludes on Sunday with the Naturals having a chance to possess sole ownership of first place in the second-half standings. First pitch is at 1:35 PM CT and NWA will send Andrew Hoffmann (3-5, 5.40).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 30, 2023

Tolbert, Parrish Lead Naturals to 6-3 Win Saturday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.