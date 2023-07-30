Duzenack Slams Amarillo to Victory on Sunday Afternoon

Midland, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles won each of the final two games against the RockHounds to earn a series split against their Oil Pan Cup rivals. Sunday's afternoon finale was highlighted by another quality start on the mound by Chad Patrick and a grand slam to put the Sod Poodles in front late as they pulled away for a 6-2 win.

Patrick continued where he left off after getting the start in the series opener on Tuesday night. The right-hander surrendered just two hits through the first three innings on Sunday afternoon. Amarillo's offense was also held in check through the first three frames, with just one hit coming.

The Sod Poodles finally broke the seal on the scoring as they plated the first run of the game in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Seth Beer drew a walk to start a mini-rally. Deyvison De Los singled to push Beer to second and he was able to score when Caleb Roberts laced a ball into right-center field.

Patrick then retired the side in order in the bottom of the fourth. Patrick then was aided by a pair of catches along the outfield wall as he appeared to be cruising through the fifth. A two-out single off the foot of the Amarillo starter was compounded by an errant throw that allowed the runner to advance into scoring position. Midland's second two-out single knotted the game at one all.

Patrick worked another clean frame in the bottom of the sixth before the offense blew the game open in the seventh.

A walk and single started the top of the seventh for Amarillo. After loading the bases with one out, Camden Duzenack strutted to the plate. After falling behind in the count, Duzenack swatted a grand slam into the left-field bullpen to give Amarillo a 5-1 lead.

Patrick was back out for the seventh and sandwiched a pair of outs around a single before his day came to an end after a career-high 102 pitches. Mitchell Stumpo was brought on with a runner on first and two outs. Stumpo struck out the lone man he faced in the seventh.

Kyle Backhus worked a clean inning in the bottom of the eighth after Stumpo was asked to retire just the lone batter in the seventh. Amarillo added a run in the top of the ninth thanks to Jordan Lawlar who singled with two outs to score Tim Tawa after he began the final inning with a single of his own.

Midland added a run in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff home run off Christian Montes De Oca. The right-hander then worked around a single to retire three straight with a pair of strikeouts.

After securing a series split, Amarillo will return to HODGETOWN for the start of a six-game series against the red-hot Corpus Christi Hooks. The Houston Astros Double-A affiliate has won 11 of their last 13 games and sit a game back of Amarillo in the Texas League South in the second half of the season.

NOTES:

DUZE CRUISE: Slamarillo welcomed its newest resident as Camden Duzenack swatted Amarillo's fourth grand slam of the season to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh. It was Duzenack's second career grand slam after also hitting one with Triple-A Reno last season. It marked the 15th grand slam in Amarillo franchise history and tied the franchise-high for home runs in any single month, the 43rd home run Amarillo has hit in July.

HAPPY PADDY'S DAY:Chad Patrick turned in his third straight quality start after stifling the RockHounds for just five hits and one unearned run over 6.2 IP on Sunday afternoon. The righty punched out six Midland hitters to cap a couple of magnificent starts in the series. For the week, Patrick tossed 12.2 IP while allowing just eight hits and one unearned run. He racked up 11 strikeouts while issuing just two walks. Patrick has now gone 16.2 IP since allowing an earned run dating back to his start on July 19th against Wichita.

LAW HITS TWICE: Jordan Lawlar ended his series with a two-hit day, going 2-for-5 with a RBI.

TWO FOR TAWA: Tim Tawa also ended the series with a multi-hit day, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

