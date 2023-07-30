Biggers Goes Yard Twice, Riders Win Series

WICHITA, Kansas - Jax Biggers launched two home runs on Sunday for his first career multi-home run game and the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 8-5 at Riverfront Stadium.

Frisco (15-12, 46-49) won the series against Wichita (11-16, 39-55), four games to two, to win back-to-back series for the first time this season.

Biggers went 3-for-5 with four RBIs on Sunday. first home run gave Frisco a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. Three innings later, Biggers mashed his seventh long ball of the season and second of the day for two runs. He went back-to-back in the sixth with Trevor Hauver, who followed with a solo blast to right center.

Those runs were helpful insurance in the eighth, making a 5-2 lead extend to 8-2, since Wichita scored three runs later in the same inning. Antoine Kelly held off Wichita in a perfect ninth inning for the save.

Keyber Rodriguez made his Double-A debut for Frisco, earning his promotion from High-A and taking the start at shortstop. He tripled in the third inning to score the go-ahead run and came home on Chris Seise's double. Rodriguez went 1-for-4 and reached in the fourth inning when he was hit by a pitch and later stole second base. He was 20-for-24 in steals with the Hickory Crawdads this season.

Seise went 3-for-6 with two doubles and three runs. He totaled seven hits in the final two games in Wichita, the only two games in which Seise has batted leadoff in 2023.

Aidan Anderson started for the RoughRiders and worked out of trouble in three innings, stranding five runners without a score. He did not walk a batter in his start and struck out three. Nick Starr (5-3) took the win in relief with two runs allowed in two innings, followed by two scoreless frames from Matt Bush.

Chad Donato was charged with the loss, allowing three runs in 1.2 innings.

The Riders took an RBI walk for the third-straight game, this time coming from Kellen Strahm in the third to break the scoreless tie. The RoughRiders took another lead in the fifth on Biggers' first home run, gave up that lead but took it back in the sixth with three runs.

Strahm also robbed a home run in the sixth, leaping at the right field wall to steal Brooks Lee of his 12th homer of the year. It ended the inning, stranded a runner and kept the three-run lead intact.

