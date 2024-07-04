Big Rally Falls Just Short on the Fourth

July 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - Down six runs early, the Arkansas Travelers fought nearly all the way back but fell to the Frisco RoughRiders, 7-6 on Thursday night. A 14 hit night for the Travelers offense was highlighted by seven doubles including two each from Harry Ford and Morgan McCullough. Victor Labrada also went 4-4 with a double and a walk in just his ninth Double-A game. After having their starting pitcher knocked out of the game in the first inning, three Arkansas relievers combined for 7.1 innings of one-run ball to allow the opportunity for the comeback.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco scored five runs with two out in the first inning with five consecutive hitters reaching base.

* Arkansas brought the tying or go-ahead runs to the plate in every inning from the fifth through the ninth. They had the go-ahead run at-bat with no one out in the ninth. A fielder's choice brought in one and cut the margin to one but a 4-6-3 double play ended the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Harry Ford: 2-3, 2 HBP, 2 runs, 2 2B

* LF Victor Labrada: 4-4, BB, 2B, RBI

* LHP Garrett Davila: 2 IP, H, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* Labrada's four hits tied his career high (fourth time) and was the fourth time this season for a Trav to collect four hits in a game.

* The attendance of 12,051 was the second largest to ever see the Travs play and largest for a Travs road game.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Michael Morales making his Double-A debut starting against RHP Winston Santos (0-0, 16.88). First pitch set for 7:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.