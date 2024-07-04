RoughRiders Win in Front of Second-Largest Crowd in Franchise History

July 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the World Series Champion Texas Rangers, welcomed the second-largest crowd in franchise history on Stars and Stripes Night presented by Rhythm Energy with 12,051 fans packing sold-out Riders Field in a 7-6 win against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners). The night also marked the largest crowd on the Fourth of July in franchise history.

The standing-room-only sellout was the second-largest in the 21-year history of the RoughRiders, trailing only the 12,067 fans that turned out to Riders Field on July 20, 2018 for Dude Perfect Night. It was the largest Fourth of July crowd in Riders' history as well, breaking the previous record of 12,045 on July 4th, 2023.

TOP 5 CROWDS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

12,067 (July 20, 2018)

12,051 (July 4, 2024)

12,045 (July 4, 2023)

12,023 (June 2, 2019)

11,927 (June 12, 2015)

The Riders opened the game up early with six runs in the first inning, comprised of a Josh Hatcher RBI triple, an Aaron Zavala two-run single, a Maximo Acosta RBI double and Cooper Johnson capped the inning with a two-run single.

Frisco then added on when Hatcher bunted home a run in the fourth. Skylar Hales (3-0) earned the win for the Riders as Frisco evened the series at 2-2.

The RoughRiders continue their celebration of Independence Day with two more nights of fireworks presented by Pyro Shows of Texas and family fun on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th (presented by Leaderboard Signs & Graphics) against the Arkansas Travelers.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.