Cardinals Top Naturals Thanks to Rajcic, First Inning Outburst

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Max Rajcic tied a career high with 9 strikeouts while allowing just one run over a new career-best 8.0 innings and the Cardinals scored 5 times in the bottom of the 1st inning as Springfield defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-1 in front of 5,766 fans on Independence Day at Hammons Field. The Cardinals have won 5 straight and have clinched a series win against the Naturals this week.

W: Max Rajcic (7-7)

L: Noah Cameron (2-4)

The Cardinals won back-to-back games at home for the first time since May 24-25 agianst the Tulsa Drillers.

Springfield is 10-9 all-time on the 4th of July and 7-3 at home.

The Cardinals set a new season high with their 7 hits in the 1st

In his last two games at Hammons Field, Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks is 6-for-8 with a home run, 2 doubles, a triple and 4 RBIs. Crooks went 3-for-4 2 with 2 2B and 2 RBIs.

Max Rajcic pitched into the 8th inning for the 2nd time this season; he could not record an out in the 8th on June 8 at Arkansas in the Cardinals' 8-3 win at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Jeremy Rivas went 3-for-4 and is batting .395 (14-for-43) over his last 12 games.

8 of the 9 Cardinals in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit.

Friday, July 5: SPR RHP Trent Baker (3-6, 6.33 ERA) vs RHP Mason Barnett (3-5, 5.94 ERA)

Freedom Week continues with a postgame fireworks show

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

