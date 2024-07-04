Wind Surge Remain in Close Contest After McCusker's Solo Shot at Tulsa

July 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge is in a 1-1 game at ONEOK Field against the Tulsa Drillers, which will resume tomorrow at 4:30 PM.

While the Wind Surge had men on base in the first three innings, they got their first run in the top of the fourth on a Carson McCusker solo home run to the batter's eye in center field. McCusker is now up to six home runs on the season and carries a team-leading 11-game on-base streak.

Rain started to pelter down in Tulsa; Yeiner Fernandez lined a two-out single into left-center, then Alex Freeland doubled over Kyler Fedko to the center field wall, allowing Fernandez to get the wave and score from first to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth before a rain delay got put into effect after Jaylen Nowlin fielded a comebacker and underhand tossed the ball to first baseman Aaron Sabato for the final out. The game then was suspended due to unplayable field conditions until Friday at 4:30 PM where the contest will resume.

The Wind Surge will continue their series tomorrow against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, July 5, at ONEOK Field, with the second previously scheduled game shortly after the first suspended contest ends. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

