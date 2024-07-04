Drillers and Wind Surge Suspended by Rain

July 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers' Yeiner Fernandez in action

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell) Tulsa Drillers' Yeiner Fernandez in action

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers returned home Thursday night for the 4th of July and the opening of a three-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge. Rain turned out to be the story of the night. The two teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after five innings when rainstorms moved into the downtown Tulsa area and left the field unplayable.

The game was officially suspended after a 2 hour and 14-minute delay. It will be resumed and played to a conclusion on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Friday's regularly scheduled game, followed by Fireworks, will still begin at 7:00 p.m.

The suspended game will be picked up starting with the top of the sixth inning. It is scheduled for nine innings.

Friday's regular game is also scheduled for nine innings. The second night of three straight Independence Weekend Fireworks Shows will take place afterwards.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's suspended game can redeem them for like tickets to Friday's contest or any other 2024 regular season game at ONEOK Field, based on availability.

Thursday's game was controlled by the two starting pitchers who were both making their Double-A debuts. Tulsa's Carlos Duran worked three scoreless innings before former OSU outfielder Carson McCusker belted a solo homer for the first run of the game.

Wichita starter Alex Jones blanked Tulsa through the first three innings before departing in his Double-A debut.

The Drillers scored their run in the bottom of the fifth, just before rains forced the grounds crew to put the tarp on the field. Alex Freeland doubled home Yeiner Fernandez to tie the score.

When rains finally stopped, the grounds crew was unable to return the field to a safe condition, and umpires suspended the contest until Friday.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Wind Surge will resume their suspended game at 4:30 p.m. with the start of the top of the sixth inning. That game will be scheduled to be completed in nine innings.

Friday's regularly scheduled game will begin at its normal time, 7:00 p.m., and it will also be scheduled for nine innings. The starting pitchers will be:

WCH - RHP Marco Raya (0-1, 5.28 ERA)

TUL - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-4, 6.12 ERA)

