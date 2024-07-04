All SA on Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO - The Fourth of July was rough on the Hooks, with the Missions permitting only two hits in an 8-0 victory before 7,523 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Astros right-hander Luis Garcia worked 1 1/3 innings in a rehab start for the Hooks. In his second appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Garcia breezed two and delivered 21 of 31 pitches for strikes while hitting 94 MPH with his fastball. The 2022 World Series Champion yielded a pair of two-out, two-strike, two-run homers in the first.

Garcia returned for the second and struck out the lone man he was permitted to face. It marked the first Double-A outing for the 27-year-old who has pitched in parts of four big league seasons.

The Missions added four in the third before being shut down by James Hicks.

Hicks, appearing for the second time with the Hooks, struck out seven over five shutout innings. Drafted last year by Houston, the former South Carolina Gamecock walked one and allowed two hits while throwing 43 of 58 pitches for strikes.

Corpus Christi has dropped five games in a row, matching its longest drought of the year.

