Big Innings Sink Ports in Loss to Quakes

STOCKTON, Ca.- The Ports battled back from a six-run deficit to get to within one in the eighth inning but ultimately fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 10-6 on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The loss was the second in a row for Stockton.

For the seventh straight game the Ports (20-35) found themselves in an early hole. Rancho Cucamonga (31- 24) loaded the bases with one out against Ports' starter Kyle Virbitsky in the top of the third and after a strikeout Gaige Howard cleared the bases with a triple to center field that Denzel Clarke lost in the sun to make it 3-0 Quakes. Luis Diaz followed with an infield single to score Howard giving the Quakes a 4-0 advantage.

Clarke got a run back for Stockton in the bottom of the fourth, taking Rancho Cucamonga starter River Ryan deep to left center field for a solo shot to make it 4-1. The home run extended Clarke's on-base streak to 36 consecutive games.

The Quakes extended their lead with three more two-out runs in the top of the fifth. Yeiner Fernandez started the frame with a one-out double against Stockton reliever Calvin Coker and scored on a bloop single to left field by Howard to extend the Rancho Cucamonga advantage to 5- 1. An error on Ports' shortstop Robert Puason extended the inning and put runners on second and third for Yunior Garcia who singled to right field to make it 7-1.

The Ports wasted no time in battling back in the bottom of the fifth. T.J Schofield-Sam launched a leadoff homer to the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch in right field off Rancho Cucamonga reliever Roque Gutierrez to make it 7- 2. A hit by pitch and fielders' choice put runners on first and second for Junior Perez who doubled down the left field line to score Jhoan Paulino from second base, cutting the Rancho Cucamonga lead to 7-3. After a strikeout, Clarke brought another run home with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 7-4.

