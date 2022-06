Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Visalia

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Victor Juarez and Rawhide LHP Liam Norris are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

This link FresnoGrizzlies.com/media has our 2022 Media Guide, Current Roster and our Game Notes throughout this season. This year, you can go to the above link for all things Grizzlies Game Day Media.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the second series between the clubs in 2022 and the first meeting in Fresno. The Grizzlies took four of six from the Rawhide in the first series from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno is now 16-0 at home and 27-7 overall against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 209-148. Fresno had 19 wins against Visalia last year, which were the most against one team in a single season in Grizzlies franchise history. Of those 19 wins, 12 of them came at Chukchansi Park, where Fresno swept Visalia two separate times. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's seven wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

TIME TO GET A VICTORY WITH VICTOR: Tonight's scheduled starting pitcher is righty Victor Juarez, an 18-year old from Mexico. Juarez is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect. Last season, he split time between DSL Colorado and ACL Rockies (both rookie ball). Juarez started the year with DSL Colorado, going 2-0 with a robust 0.68 ERA. That ERA was the second-best in DSL Rockies history behind Jeffri Ocando's mark (0.39) in 2016. That same year (2016), Juarez was playing for Team Mexico in the Little League World Series. You can read more about Juarez below and on Page 2.

ROCKIN' WITH ROBINSON: Grizzlies skipper Robinson Cancel notched his 300th win of his minor league managerial career last night against the Visalia Rawhide. Cancel enters his sixth season as a coach in the Rockies organization and his second as the manager with the Grizzlies. In his first season with the Grizzlies, he boasted a 74-41 record (.643 winning percentage), which was the best in Grizzlies franchise history and tied for third in Fresno baseball history. Cancel also won his 200th game as a MiLB manager on May 19, 2021 versus San Jose. During 2021, Cancel helped 14 players earn promotions throughout the season. Before taking over in Fresno, Cancel led the former Single-A affiliate of the Rockies, the Asheville Tourists for two seasons. The former Major League catcher put together his best stretch as a manager in the second half of the 2019 season. Asheville went 39-31 and finished only two games back of a playoff spot. During the offseason in 2018, he led the Tomateros de Culiacan in the Mexicana del Pacifico winter league. Prior to that, Cancel was a coach for Short-Season Boise in 2017, his first year with the Rockies. From 2015-2016, Cancel was a part of the Atlanta Braves system. He was at the helm for Rookie Level Danville (2016) and Gulf Coast League Braves (2015). Before becoming a coach, Cancel had a playing career. He was originally drafted by Milwaukee in 1994 as a catcher. Cancel went on to play parts of four Major League seasons with Milwaukee (1999), New York-NL (2008-09) and Houston (2011). The Puerto Rican native resides in Orlando, Florida, with his wife Lizvette and their three children: Natashka, Camila and Brianna.

CASTILLO CORRALS THE RAWHIDE: Last night, Grizzlies starter Brayan Castillo was nearly untouchable over a career-high six shutout innings, earning his first win of 2022. Castillo permitted one hit and walk while fanning six. He issued a one-out walk in the third and gave up an infield single in the sixth, both courtesy of GJ Hill. Castillo finished his evening after 69 pitches (51 strikes) while facing one batter over the minimum.

LET'S GO STREAKING: Thanks to yesterday's 7-3 win over the Rawhide, the Grizzlies won their fifth straight home game, tying a season-long. Fresno won five consecutive home contests from May 7th-19th, the initial longest streak of the season. The Grizzlies are 15-3 over their last 18 home games, spanning all the way back to May 7th vs Modesto. Fresno has also won three straight series at Chukchansi Park, including two against California South division teams.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (8-8), Beige (6-2), Black & Gold (7-1), Gray (13-6), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (2-2).

JUNE 12, 2022 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 5:05 PM PT

LHP Yaifer Perdomo (0-4, 9.00) vs LHP Mason Green (4-1, 2.44)

JUNE 14, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Jarrod Cande (1-1, 2.86) vs RHP Nick Sinacola (3-4, 4.21)

JUNE 15, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 1:00 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (4-1, 3.38) vs LHP Matt Mikulski (1-2, 5.08)

JUNE 16, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP McCade Brown (0-2, 6.33) vs RHP Eric Silva (2-5, 4.60)

Recent Transactions:

6/11: INF Ben Sems:

Assigned to Fresno from A+ Spokane

COL Gameday

2022 FRESNO GRIZZLIES ROSTER

CURRENT AS OF JUNE 11

Manager - #37 Robinson Cancel

Hitting Coach - #6 Nic Wilson

Video Assistant - Olivia Greene

Bench Coach - #31 Steve Soliz

Trainer - Justin Wilson

Home Clubhouse - Conlin McGuire

Pitching Coach - #13 Mark Brewer

S&C Coach - Genevieve Payne

Visiting Clubhouse - Julian Banda

#

Pitchers

B/T

HT/WT

Age

Born

Birthplace

Top Club in '21

Acquired

Numerical Roster

12

Ahearn, Tyler

R/R

6'2/200

23

8/25/1998

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

ACL Rockies

Drafted 20th Round in 2021

#2 Adael Amador

17

Amoroso, Luis

R/R

6'1/192

22

12/12/1999

Valencia, VZ

ACL Rockies

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2017

#3 Trevor Boone

51

Brown, McCade

R/R

6'6/225

21

8/15/2000

Normal, IL

ACL Rockies

Drafted 3rd Round in 2021

#4 Juan Brito

27

Cande, Jarrod

R/R

6'2/215

22

8/16/1999

Tampa, FL

ACL Rockies

Drafted 17th Round in 2021

#5 Warming Bernabel

16

Castillo, Brayan

R/R

6'0/145

21

9/11/2000

Santiago, DR

ACL Rockies

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2017

#6 Nic Wilson

44

Condreay, Joel

L/R

6'3/210

25

7/5/1996

Renton, WA

ACL Rockies

Drafted 31st Round in 2018

#7 Case Williams

43

Green, Mason

L/L

6'1/195

23

2/5/1999

Lenexa, KS

ACL Rockies

Drafted 12th Round in 2021

#8 EJ Andrews Jr

20

Juarez, Victor

R/R

6'0/173

18

6/19/2003

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, MEX

ACL Rockies

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2019

#9 Aiverson Rodriguez

33

Kafka, Cullen*

R/R

6'4/210

23

4/16/1999

Walnut Creek, CA

ACL Rockies

Drafted 9th Round in 2021

#10 Bryant Quijada

18

McGowan, Bryce

R/R

6'1/205

22

3/20/2000

Cary, NC

ACL Rockies

Drafted 18th Round in 2021

#11 Braxton Fulford

39

Mejia, Juan

R/R

6'3/200

21

7/4/2000

Santo Domingo, DR

Fresno

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2017

#12 Tyler Ahearn

25

Moya, Ever

L/L

6'5/220

23

5/25/1999

Panama City, Panama

Did Not Play

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2015

#13 Mark Brewer

41

Ramires, Felix

L/L

6'4/175

22

9/26/1999

Sabana de la Mar, DR

ACL Rockies

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2017

#14 Juan Guerrero

21

Ras, Tyler

S/R

6'4/205

22

11/9/1999

Middletown, NJ

ACL Rockies

Drafted 14th Round in 2021

#15 Yanquiel Fernandez

30

Sanchez, Sergio

R/R

6'0/180

21

1/13/2001

San Cristobal, DR

ACL Rockies

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2018

#16 Brayan Castillo

7

Williams, Case

R/R

6'3/210

20

2/16/2002

Akron, OH

Fresno, Daytona (CIN)

Traded back to COL in 2021

#17 Luis Amoroso

#

Catchers

B/T

HT/WT

Age

Born

Birthplace

Top Club in '21

Acquired

#18 Bryce McGowan

11

Fulford, Braxton

R/R

5'11/190

23

12/9/1998

Lubbock, TX

ACL Rockies

Drafted 6th Round in 2021

#19 Ben Sems

35

Goodman, Hunter

R/R

6'1/210

22

10/8/1999

Arlington, TN

ACL Rockies

Drafted 4th Round in 2021

#20 Victor Juarez

10

Quijada, Bryant

R/R

5'10/167

22

7/2/1999

Valencia, VZ

Fresno

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2017

#21 Tyler Ras

#

Infielders

B/T

HT/WT

Age

Born

Birthplace

Top Club in '21

Acquired

#25 Ever Moya

2

Amador, Adael

S/R

6'0/160

19

4/11/2003

Santiago, DR

ACL Rockies

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2019

#26 Benny Montgomery

5

Bernabel, Warming

R/R

6'0/180

20

6/6/2002

Bani, DR

Fresno

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2018

#27 Jarrod Cande

3

Boone, Trevor

R/R

6'2/210

24

9/9/1997

Oklahoma City, OK

Fresno

Drafted 18th Round in 2019

#28 Zach Kokoska

4

Brito, Juan

S/R

5'11/162

20

9/24/2001

Santo Domingo, DR

ACL Rockies

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2018

#30 Sergio Sanchez

9

Rodriguez, Aiverson

R/R

6'0/170

20

4/1/2002

Valencia, VZ

ACL Rockies

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2018

#31 Steve Soliz

19

Sems, Ben

L/R

6'3/200

24

2/16/1998

Akron, OH

ACL Rockies

Drafted 15th Round in 2021

#33 Cullen Kafka

#

Outfielders

B/T

HT/WT

Age

Born

Birthplace

Top Club in '21

Acquired

#35 Hunter Goodman

8

Andrews Jr, EJ

R/R

6'1/200

21

9/28/2000

Long Beach, CA

ACL Rockies

Drafted 13th Round in 2021

#37 Robinson Cancel

15

Fernandez, Yanquiel

L/L

6'2/198

19

1/1/2003

Havana, Cuba

DSL Rockies

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2019

#39 Juan Mejia

14

Guerrero, Juan

R/R

6'1/160

20

9/10/2001

San Pedro De Macoris, DR

ACL Rockies

Signed as INT'L UDFA in 2018

#41 Felix Ramires

28

Kokoska, Zach

L/L

6'1/200

23

10/20/1998

Greensburg, PA

ACL Rockies

Drafted 10th Round in 2021

#43 Mason Green

26

Montgomery, Benny*

R/R

6'4/200

19

9/9/2002

Paoli, PA

ACL Rockies

Drafted 1st Round in 2021

#44 Joel Condreay

#51 McCade Brown

Pronunciation Guide

Pronunciation Guide

Recent Transactions

Injured List *

Ahearn: Eh-Hern

Quijada: key-ha-da

6/11: INF Ben Sems: Assigned to Fresno from A+ Spokane

RHP Cullen Kafka

Amoroso: AM-uh-ROH-soh

Adael Amador: ah-D-EL ah-mah-door

5/31: C/1B Bryant Quijada: Activated off IL

OF Benny Montgomery

Brayan: Brian

Bernabel: Buhr-nah-bell

5/31: RHP Juan Mejia: Activated off IL

Cande: Candy

Brito: Bree-toe

5/31: UTL AJ Lewis: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

Condreay: Kon-dree

Aiverson: Eye-ver-son

5/31: OF Braiden Ward: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

Juarez: wahr-ez

Yanquiel: Yahn-kee-el

5/27: RHP Cullen Kafka: Placed on IL

McGowan: muh-GOW-uhn

Kokoska: Koh-kah-skah

5/19: OF Benny Montgomery: Placed on IL

Mejia: meh-HEE-uh

Cancel: Can-sel

5/17: OF Benny Montgomery: Activated off IL

Moya: moy-uh

Soliz: soh-leece

5/17: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

