Manager Robinson Cancel Notches His 300th MiLB Win as Fresno Defeats Visalia 7-3 Friday

June 11, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (36-19) conquered the Visalia Rawhide (16-39) 7-3 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. With the triumph, Grizzlies skipper Robinson Cancel notched his 300th win as a minor league manager. Cancel has collected 110 of those 300 victories over two seasons in Fresno. The Grizzlies improved to 16-0 at home and 27-7 overall against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 209-148. Fresno holds a four-game division lead over the San Jose Giants with 11 games left in the first half.

Grizzlies starter Brayan Castillo (1-3) was nearly untouchable over a career-high six shutout innings, earning his first win of 2022. Castillo permitted one hit and walk while fanning six. He issued a one-out walk in the third and gave up an infield single in the sixth, both courtesy of GJ Hill. Castillo finished his evening after 69 pitches (51 strikes) while facing one batter over the minimum. Bryce McGowan, Juan Mejia and Tyler Ahearn wrapped up the contest by punching out four in three innings of work.

Fresno's lineup tallied eight hits with five of them going for doubles. Warming Bernabel highlighted the offense with a three-hit and RBI night. Bernabel laced a career-high two doubles and stole his 15th base of the year. Juan Brito added a double and walk while scoring twice. Yanquiel Fernandez extended his hit streak to six games after a double and two walks. EJ Andrews Jr. mustered the other double and raced home once.

Rawhide starter Yilber Diaz (1-1) suffered a tough-luck loss after four dazzling innings. Diaz allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six. Left fielder Junior Franco supplied a pair of doubles and RBI for Visalia. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Brayan Castillo (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, R, SB)

- 2B Juan Brito (1-4, 2B, 2 R, BB, SB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- LF Junior Franco (2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI)

- SS Juan Corniel (1-3, R, BB)

- RF GJ Hill (1-3, BB, SB)

On Deck:

Saturday, June 11 vs. Visalia Rawhide, Visalia LHP Liam Norris (0-2, 4.75) vs. Fresno RHP Victor Juarez (3-0, 2.72), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies swiped five bases, tying a season-high (May 10 at Visalia).

Fresno won their fifth straight home game, tying a season-long.

The Grizzlies earned a series victory against the Rawhide.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.