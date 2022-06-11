Howard, Garcia Dock Ports on Friday

Stockton, CA - Gaige Howard had a strong night and Yunior Garcia continued his torrid hot streak, as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes held on to defeat Stockton for a second straight night, winning 10-6 on Friday evening at Banner Island Ballpark.

Howard had a three-run triple and an RBI single, reaching base four times and driving in four runs, helping the Quakes win for the third time in four nights in Stockton.

Garcia, who posted a career-best five hits in Thursday's win, tore up the Ports again on Friday, as he had three hits and three RBIs, including a pair of doubles.

Rancho starter River Ryan enjoyed his best professional outing, as he struck out a career-high eight hitters over four solid innings. Ryan made just one mistake, allowing a fourth-inning solo homer to Denzel Clarke.

Martin Santana (2-1) notched the win in relief by tossing two scoreless innings.

Stockton starter Kyle Virbitsky (2-3) gave up four runs on five hits over four innings in the loss.

Rancho (31-24) remains one game back of Lake Elsinore, who held on to defeat San Jose on Friday evening at The Diamond. The Quakes will send Huei-Sheng Lin (1-0) to the mound on Saturday night, as he takes on Stockton's Mitch Myers (2-3) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 14th, as they take on Inland Empire in the opener of a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans will get a free Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

