Quakes Slip on Saturday in Stockton

June 11, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, CA - Stockton's five-run seventh dampened Rancho Cucamonga's chance at a win on Saturday night, as the Quakes dropped a 6-2 decision to the Ports at Banner Island Ballpark.

A two-run single by C.J. Rodriguez and a three-run homer from Robert Puason gave the Ports all they needed, as they halted Rancho's two-game winning streak and dropped the Quakes to two full games back of Lake Elsinore with ten to play in the first half.

An RBI double by Hector Martinez and a solo homer for Luis Diaz (7) gave Rancho a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

Rancho starter Huei-Sheng Lin was solid, allowing just one run over four innings to put the Quakes in a good position to hold on.

Stockton starter Mitch Myers (3-3) settled down after giving up an early pair though, as he kept his team in it, allowing just two runs on four hits over seven innings.

After Stockton took the lead against reliever Kelvin Bautista (0-3), Ports' reliever Hunter Breault put the Rancho offense down in order over the next two innings to seal the win.

Rancho (31-25) will send Ronan Kopp (3-2) to the mound on Sunday in the finale, while the Ports will go with Grant Judkins (1-1), with game time set for 2:09pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 14th, as they take on Inland Empire in the opener of a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans will get a free Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

