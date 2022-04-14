Big Inning Dooms Ports in Loss to Nuts

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Modesto Nuts scored eight times in the top of the seventh inning as the Ports fell 10-3 on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

Stockton (0-5) jumped ahead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, CJ Rodriguez lined a two-run single up the middle to give the Ports a 2-0 lead. Rodriguez came through again in the fifth, lining a two out single up the middle to score Danny Bautista giving the Ports a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh, though, the Nuts (3-2) sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight times to turn the game around. With runners on first and second and one out, Ben Ramirez clubbed a three-run homer off Ports' reliever Clark Cota to tie the game at three.

After a single, hit by pitch, strikeout and walk, Cota gave way to right-hander Robin Vazquez who uncorked two wild pitches to score two runs and give the Nuts a 5-3 lead.

After back-to-back walks loaded the bases, Milkar Perez lined a three-run double to left field to make it 8-3 Modesto. The Nuts added two more unearned runs in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly and RBI single.

The late explosion by Modesto spoiled a great start by Stockton right-hander Mitch Myers, who cruised through six shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out four.

CJ Rodriguez went 4-for-4 while driving in all three runs for the Ports.

The Ports will try again to get into the win column in 2022 on Thursday night when they take on the Nuts at 7:05 pm in game three of this six-game set at Banner Island Ballpark in downtown Stockton. Tickets can be purchased at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

