Four Home Runs Give the Rawhide the Win

April 14, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - For the second game this season, the Rawhide line up hit four home runs in a game. Jordan Lawlar, Wilderd Patino, Shane Muntz, and Oscar Santas each hit a home run to give the Rawhide the 7-2 win.

Lawlar blasted his second home run of the season in the first inning for the early Rawhide lead. The Storm had their first lead of the season after the second inning, They scored two runs off two hits and three walks while Josh Swales, the Rawhide starter, was on the mound. That lead was short lived as Patino hit his second home run of the season with SP Chen on the bases.

Muntz hit his first home run of the season in the fourth. Santos hit his first of the season in the eighth with Jacen Roberson on the bases.

The Storm had their chances to score but left 14 runners on base. The Rawhide pitching staff walked eight batters while giving up three hits. The Lake Elsinore pitching staff walked two batters while giving up nine hits.

Eric Mendez earned his first win of the season after pitching a scoreless inning and a third. He only gave up a hit while walking one batter. Listher Sosa picked up his first save of the season. The right hander threw three scoreless innings and was the only Rawhide pitcher not to walk a Storm batter.

The Rawhide will look to continue the win streak tomorrow at 7:05pm against the Lake Elsinore Storm.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.