Diaz Grand Slam Helps Quakes Win Second Straight

April 14, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Jake Vogel's RBI single in the last of the eighth broke a six-all tie, as Rancho Cucamonga won their second straight game over Inland Empire, 7-6 on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

After Kenneth Betancourt opened the inning with a double off Inland reliever Gabriel Hernandez (0-1), Vogel followed with a single to right-center, putting the Quakes ahead to stay.

Martin Santana (1-0), who retired the final seven hitters he faced, notched the win in relief, as he knocked out a 1-2-3 ninth.

Luis Diaz finished with two hits, and slugged Rancho's second grand slam in as many games, as the Quakes came back from a 4-1 deficit. The homer for Diaz was his second of the year.

Rancho (3-2) will roll with Kendall Williams (0-1) on Thursday night, as he takes on Jose Salvador (0-1) at 6:30pm, game three of the series. Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night, thanks to the Kindred Corporation. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

