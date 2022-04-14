Early scoring dooms Grizzlies in 7-3 loss to Giants

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-2) stumbled to the San Jose Giants (4-1) 7-3 Wednesday evening from Excite Ballpark. With the defeat, the Grizzlies have now dropped five consecutive contests to the Giants dating back to last season's championship series.

San Jose secured an early 4-0 advantage in the first two frames. A bases- loaded walk to Dilan Rosario started the scoring and continued with an Abdiel Layer single to center. Najee Gaskins got in on the action with another bases-loaded walk, plating Adrian Sugastey. In the second, Vaun Brown powered a solo shot, his first homer of the year.

Fresno netted their first run in the fifth when Braiden Ward sprinted home on a double play. The Giants countered with two clouts in back-to-back innings by Sugastey and Alexander Suarez. Rosario added another run with a single, making it 7-1 San Jose.

The Grizzlies notched two final runs in the eighth on an infield single by Ward. The latter of the runs scored on a throwing error on the play. Adael Amador, Warming Bernabel and Braxton Fulford enjoyed multi-hit nights in the loss. Bernabel extended his team-high hit streak to five games while Fulford pushed his span to four contests.

Giants' starter Eric Silva lasted two innings, fanning four. He gave way to a quartet of relievers, who mopped up seven frames of work. Trevor McDonald (1-0) relished the victory after striking out four in two-plus innings. Grizzlies' righty Case Williams (0-1) was stamped the decision after four, tough frames. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow at 6:30pm.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF/CF Braiden Ward (1-2, RBI, R, 2 BB, 2 SB)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (2-3, R, BB, HBP)

- C Braxton Fulford (2-5, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- C Adrian Sugastey (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RF Vaun Brown (2-4, HR, RBI, 3 R, BB)

- SS Dilan Rosario (2-4, 2 RBI, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday April 14 San Jose Giants (Road) Fresno LHP Evan Shawver (0-0, 0.00) vs. San Jose RHP Keaton Winn (0-1, 36.00) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies starter Case Williams has pitched eight times in a Fresno uniform and has faced San Jose in five of those outings. He has yet to win a game against the Giants.

