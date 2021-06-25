Big Inning Costs ThunderBolts in 7-5 Loss

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers scored six runs in the third inning and held on to beat the ThunderBolts 7-5 in the opener of a three-game series at Ozinga Field Friday night.

Tyler Thornton retired the first six batters he faced but Lake Erie (13-14) got to him in the third. After two singles and a walk loaded the bases, Thornton's second straight free pass brought home the game's first run. Trevor Achenbach followed with a groundball to short. When the throw came home, catcher Peyton Isaacson was ruled to have come off the plate, allowing a run to score.

Brian Smith was ejected for arguing the call at home and the floodgates opened for the Crushers. Two more hits brought home four more runs.

The ThunderBolts (10-16) chipped away with single runs in the third and fourth. In the fifth inning, Jamey Smart hit an RBI single and Peyton Isaacson followed with an RBI double to cut the Lake Erie lead to 7-4.

Zac Taylor hit an RBI double in the sixth inning that brought the Bolts to within two but the scoring stopped there. The ThunderBolts got three base runners over the last two innings but stranded the tying run at first base in the ninth.

Aaron Glickstein (2-1) pitched three innings out of the bullpen for the win and Thornton (3-3) took the loss. Only one of his six runs allowed over three innings was earned. JT Perez got the final out for his fourth save.

The ThunderBolts and Crushers continue their series with game two on Saturday night, the second consecutive fireworks night at Ozinga Field. Kenny Mathews (1-3, 5.10) gets the start for Windy City and Lake Erie will counter with Jake Pilarski (0-0, 6.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and fans not in attendance can find audio and video broadcasts through wcthunderbolts.com.

