Miners Lose Series Opener to Evansville

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners fell behind in the first inning on Friday night at Rent One Park, and could not stop the Evansville Otters' offense in a 14-4 defeat, ending their five-game win streak.

After recording the first two outs in the first inning, the Otters got three straight hits against Michael Austin (1-2), culminating in a two-run single by Elijah MacNamee and a 2-0 Evansville lead. Austin retired the side in order in the second inning, but the Otters would bat around in the third, scoring four more runs, including a two-run triple by MacNamee, for a 6-0 lead.

The runs would not stop there for the visitors, as they added three more runs in the fourth inning to make it 9-0, and then expanded the lead to 13-0 in the fifth on J.R. Davis' grand slam home run off reliever Alex Brinkman. The Miners would find the scoreboard against Otters' starter Polo Portela in the bottom of that inning on a two-out RBI single by Anthony Brocato, making the score 13-1.

Southern Illinois would also score three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Portela thanks to a pinch-hit RBI double by Ryan Stacy, an RBI double to right from Nolan Earley, and a hard-hit RBI single by Ian Walters to get within 13-4, but Southern Illinois would get no closer in suffering the blowout loss.

Southern Illinois will look to bounce back on Saturday night at 6:05 in the middle game of the three-game series in Marion, with Gunnar Kines taking the ball for the Miners against an Evansville starter yet to be announced.

