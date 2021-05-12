Big First Inning Paces Milkmen to Win over Goldeyes

FRANKLIN, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 9-5 in an American Association pre-season game at Franklin Field Wednesday evening.

The home side scored five times in the first inning. Brett Vertigan came home on a wild pitch before Logan Trowbridge made the score 3-0 with a two run single to centre field. Mason Davis tripled to right-centre field to plate Trowbridge, then himself scored on a Christ Conley infield single which made it 5-0 Milkmen.

Winnipeg wasted no time in responding as Raul Navarro led off the second inning with a line drive home run down the left field line. One batter later Logan Hill hit a towering shot to left-centre field to cut the Milwaukee lead to 5-2. It was Hill's second homer in two games. Max Murphy then scored on an Alfonso Reda single up the middle to make the score 5-3.

In the bottom of the third inning Trowbridge and Davis had RBI singles to extend Milwaukee's lead to 7-3. David Washington scored their eighth run of the ballgame on what was eventually ruled an inning-ending fielder's choice

Kevin Lachance crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh inning to pull the Goldeyes within four.

A Christ Conley sacrifice fly made it 9-4 Milkmen in the bottom of the eighth inning and Reda rounded out the scoring for Winnipeg with an RBI ground out in the top of the ninth.

Both starters were the pitchers of record. Christian James was tagged with the loss for the Goldeyes while former Major League southpaw David Holmberg picked up the win.

The Goldeyes will depart for their temporary home of Jackson, Tennessee Thursday morning. They will host the Houston Apollos in their final pre-season game Saturday evening at The Ballpark at Jackson. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

