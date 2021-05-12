Sherman Johnson Purchased by Minnesota Twins

GENEVA, Ill. - The Minnesota Twins have purchased infielder Sherman Johnson from the Kane County Cougars, announced today. Johnson will be sent to the Twins Double-A affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge.

"We are so happy for Sherman and the opportunity he is getting with the Twins," said Cougars Manager George Tsamis. "In the short time he was here, he showed leadership and went about things the right way. He is a talented player who has reached the highest level and we hope he gets that opportunity again."

Johnson signed with the Cougars in March after spending 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats. During his season with the Bats, Johnson appeared in 71 games and tallied an OPS of .708 with 34 walks and 14 extra base hits. The Tampa, Fla. nave was drafted by the Angels in the 14th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Dra out of Florida State University.

