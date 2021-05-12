Pina Bats in 10 Runs in Sweep of Dogecoin

May 12, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks swept a two-game exhibition series with the California Dogecoin Tuesday and Wednesday at Newman Outdoor Field with 20-4 and 21-2 wins, respectively. Third baseman Leo Pina led the way with three home runs and 10 RBIs in the series. He hit two three-run home runs and knocked in eight runs in Wednesday afternoon's 21-2 victory.

In the first game of the series the Dogecoin struck right away, taking the lead in the top of the first inning, but weren't able to hold it for long. The RedHawks bats heated up and scored 20 runs in the first five innings to take a commanding lead and earn their second win of the exhibition season. Fargo-Moorhead crushed 21 hits in the contest and got solid pitching efforts from Gage Hinsz (3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 Ks), Stephen Greenlees (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks), Michael Hope (1.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 Ks), and Blake Rogers (1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K).

The RedHawks blew the second game of the series open early, scoring 10 runs on six hits in the first two innings. They built on their lead with four runs in the third, three in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one more in the sixth. Pina hit a double and two three-run home runs and was 4-for-4 with four runs and eight RBIs on the day. The Dogecoin got two runs back with an RBI single by center fielder Kevin Connolly and an RBI fielder's choice by shortstop Steph Felton in the sixth inning. RedHawks starting pitcher Kevin Herget allowed no runs, gave up two hits, struck out ten batters, and walked zero in 4.0 innings of work. Dogecoin starting pitcher Kyle Kuttruf gave up 14 runs (one unearned) on eight hits, while striking out one and walking nine in 3.0 innings.

The Redhawks play two exhibition games on the road against the Lincoln Saltdogs before opening the regular season on May 18 on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. They then will travel to Kansas City to play three games against the Monarchs before heading back to Newman Outdoor Field for their home opener against the Chicago Dogs on Tuesday, May 25. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. All regular season games will be streamed live on AABaseball.tv and available on the RedHawks Radio Network. For ticketing information, visit fmredhawks.com/tickets, call 701-235-6161, or visit the ticket office at Newman Outdoor Field between 9:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9:00 a.m. until the end of the game on RedHawks game days.

