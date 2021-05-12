Veteran Slugger Coulter Signs with Cardinals Organization

SIOUX FALLS - Canaries veteran Clint Coulter's contract has been purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The Sioux Falls slugger will join the Cardinal Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds.

Former MLB first-round draft pick Clint Coulter officially signed for a third season with the Birds this spring. Coulter hit .282 with 29 home runs and 115 RBI in 153 combined games the last two seasons in Canaries yellow and blue. That amounts to an All-Star season in Major League Baseball.

One of his biggest hits was a game-winning, two-out, two-run blast in the ninth-inning at Fargo on Aug. 19, 2020, to give the Birds a major late-season win en route to the Finals. The Vancouver, Washington native alternated between right field and catcher for the Canaries the last two seasons and was slated be the team's primary first baseman in 2021.

"I think he has matured as a hitter and has improved throughout the last two seasons," manager Mike Meyer said. "He's ready to break out and become the big leaguer he is capable of being."

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Coulter as the 27th overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft. He reached as high as the Triple-A level in 2018.

