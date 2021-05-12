Goldeyes Add Exhibition Game to Schedule

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the addition of an exhibition game on Saturday, May 15th against the Houston Apollos.

The game will be played at The Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Goldeyes will use The Ballpark at Jackson as their home venue to begin the 2021 season.

The Apollos are comprised of Pecos League All-Stars, and joined the American Association as a traveling team to help balance out the league schedule. The Goldeyes will play Houston six times during the regular season.

Saturday's exhibition game will be broadcast live locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00 p.m.

The Goldeyes continue their exhibition schedule this evening against the Milwaukee Milkmen. First pitch from Franklin Field is at 6:35 p.m., and the game will be carried on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Goldeyes open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, May 18th at Sioux Falls, and make their debut at The Ballpark at Jackson on Friday, May 21st versus Chicago.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

