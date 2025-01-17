Big Crowd Expected for Saturday Whiteout vs Remparts
January 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
There's a WHITEOUT predicted in downtown Moncton on Saturday! We host the Remparts (17-19-1-2) at 4pm and fans are encouraged to wear white.
The Wildcats (32-6-2-0) are ranked #2 in the CHL, sit 1st in the QMJHL, and have won 11 of their last 12 games. The Remparts are 7th in the Eastern Conference and 12th overall in the QMJHL.
The Wildcats won the previous meeting on NOV 20 with the Remparts 7-4 at Centre Videotron in Quebec City. Julius Sumpf had a hattrick, while former Cat Thomas Auger had a 2-point night for the Remparts.
Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.
Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 3pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (3 to 3:30pm).
Our 50/50 raffle has a $12,000 jackpot guarantee.
The Moose Light Ice Level Bar will be closed for this game.
THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY
DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ
Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.
Avenir Centre doors open at 3pm.
Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!
The Roar Store Item of the Game is the Wildcats white jersey - get 20% off!
The Jersey Raffle is for a #10 MERCIER.
Alex Mercier will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.
