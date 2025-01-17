Big Crowd Expected for Saturday Whiteout vs Remparts

January 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







There's a WHITEOUT predicted in downtown Moncton on Saturday! We host the Remparts (17-19-1-2) at 4pm and fans are encouraged to wear white.

The Wildcats (32-6-2-0) are ranked #2 in the CHL, sit 1st in the QMJHL, and have won 11 of their last 12 games. The Remparts are 7th in the Eastern Conference and 12th overall in the QMJHL.

The Wildcats won the previous meeting on NOV 20 with the Remparts 7-4 at Centre Videotron in Quebec City. Julius Sumpf had a hattrick, while former Cat Thomas Auger had a 2-point night for the Remparts.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

