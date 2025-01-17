Hickey Earns 1st QMJHL Shutout With 3-0 Victory Over Saint John

January 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders bounced back in spectacular fashion Friday night, shutting out the Saint John Sea Dogs 3-0 at TD Station.

Fresh off a tough loss to Moncton, the Isles came out hungry. Donald Hickey delivered the game of his young QMJHL career with a stellar 27-save shutout, his first in the Q!

The night marked the debut of Pavel Simek, who entered the Islanders lineup for the 1st time after sustaining an injury at the World Juniors, where he helped Team Czechia capture a bronze medal.

Simek was electric throughout the game, creating chances and solidifying his place as a key piece in Charlottetown's rejuvenated roster.

1st Period: Campbell Strikes First

Saint John opened with early pressure, outshooting the Islanders 4-0 in the first 5 minutes, but Hickey stood tall. Making key saves on a one-timer from Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Tyler Peddle on a dangerous 2-on-1 opportunity.

The Isles weathered the early storm and struck first at 6:29, when Ross Campbell drove the net and buried his 13th goal in his last 19 games. Matt Butler set up the tally with a crisp pass, showcasing his playmaking ability once again.

The Islanders dominated the latter half of the period, outshooting the Sea Dogs 13-7 and controlling play with relentless forechecking.

Saint John's Charles-Edward Gravel kept his team in the game with several key stops. Including on a penalty kill where Charlottetown threatened to extend their lead.

2nd Period: Goaltending Duel Intensifies

The Islanders came out firing in the 2nd period, but Gravel continued his heroics. Denying Simon Hughes on multiple occasions, including a highlight-reel save on a 2-on-1.

Meanwhile, Hickey answered with big saves of his own, including a scrambling stop to preserve the 1-0 lead.

Saint John had several opportunities to tie the game on the power play, but Hickey and the Isles' penalty killers were impenetrable.

Despite the Islanders' dominance, outshooting the Sea Dogs 30-18 through 40 minutes, the score remained 1-0 entering the final frame.

3rd Period: Butler and Hughes Seal the Win

Gravel, who had been Saint John's backbone through the first two periods, was replaced in net to start the 3rd, likely due to injury. The Sea Dogs turned to Justin Robinson, but the Islanders' pressure didn't relent.

With time winding down and the game still on a knife's edge, Matt Butler delivered the insurance goal Charlottetown needed. Entering the zone with speed, Butler unleashed a wicked wrister past Robinson at 15:56 to give the Isles a 2-0 lead. Ross Campbell picked up the assist, marking a two-point night for the duo.

Saint John pulled their goalie in a last-ditch effort, but Simon Hughes iced the game with an empty-netter in the final minutes. Set up by a tireless effort from Butler to negate an icing and make a perfect pass that sealed the win for the Isles and earning his 3rd point of the night.

Hickey's Big Night

The story of the game was Donald Hickey's remarkable performance between the pipes. The Newfoundland native faced 27 shots and stopped them all, earning his first career QMJHL shutout. Hickey's calm presence and clutch saves, particularly on the penalty kill, were instrumental in the Isles' victory.

The Islanders' aggressive forecheck and depth scoring were on full display, with contributions from the Campbell-Hughes-Butler line leading the charge on all 3 goals.

The victory improves Charlottetown's record in 2025 to 6-1, as they look like a rejuvenated squad heading into the season's second half.

Final shots: Charlottetown 46, Saint John 27

Final score: Charlottetown 3, Saint John 0

Up Next: 90s Night in Charlottetown!

The Isles head back to the Eastlink Centre tomorrow night for a highly anticipated 90s Night against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Fans are encouraged to dress in their best 90s attire for a costume contest, enjoy power hour draft beer pricing, and bid on the team's special edition Mighty Ducks-inspired jerseys!

Puck drop is at 7 PM, with Charlottetown looking to extend their winning streak in front of the home crowd with tons to be excited about!

