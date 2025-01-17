Eagles Continue Road Trip with Visit to Sherbrooke

January 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles road trip continues tonight in Sherbooke as for the first time this season the Eagles match up against the Phoenix.

The trip got off to a successful start last night with a 3-1 victory over Drummondville. Cam Squires scored an added an assist, while Andrew Brown chipped in two assists on the blueline and Jakub Milota stopped 38 of 39 shots in goal.

Despite having a negative goal differential, the Phoenix have had a successful season, nine games over the .500 mark and excelling in one goal games with a record of 11-2-2-3. It's been offense by committee for the Phoenix, with four players hitting the ten goal mark- Mavrick Lachance, Hugo Primeau,Olivier Dubois, and Thomas Rousseau. Since delivering his heroics in goal for Latvia at the World Juniors, Linards Feldbergs has posted a .929 save percentage in three games in the month of January.

Another ten goal scorer for the Phoenix this year has since departed the club- it will be a special night for Lewis Gendron on Friday night. The Eagles forward hails from Sherbrooke, and played the first year and a half of his QMJHL career with the his home town team. Tonight will be his first game in Sherbrooke as a visiting player. Thus far with the Eagles, Gendron has collected 7 points in 9 games.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet, Sherbrooke, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/0J5cu

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31671/

CAPE BRETON SHERBROOKE

T4th Eastern Conference, 20-15-4-1 (Away: 10-8-2-0) RECORD 3rd Western Conference, 22-13-2-3 (Home: 13-3-1-3)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

130GF/120GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 124GF/125GA

0-2-0-0 2023-24 SEASON SERIES 2-0-0-0

Thursday, Cape Breton 3 @ Drummondville 1 LAST GAME RESULT Wednesday, Shawinigan 2 @ Sherbrooke 5

Cam Squires (43 points in 34 games) LEADING SCORER Hugo Primeau (36 points in 40 games)

9th, 22.5% (Away: 9th, 20.3%) POWER PLAY 8th, 23.2% (Home: 3rd, 20.2%)

6th, 80.7% (Away: 6th, 81.6%) PENALTY KILL 7th, 80.6% (Home: T8th, 80%)

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Robin Benoit, Olivier Dubois, Félix Ouellet, Charles-Antoine Beauregard

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

Eagles Continue Road Trip with Visit to Sherbrooke - Cape Breton Eagles

