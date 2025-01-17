Style & Flow Night with Coach Chippy Tonight

January 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Tonight is the night! Puck drops for Style & Flow Night with social media star Coach Chippy at 7pm as the Sea Dogs take on the Charlottetown Islanders!

Coach Chippy will be available AFTER the game for autographs and photos.

The popular social media influencer and content creator has garnered a popular following on social media for his hockey-related content, with over 736,000 followers on TikTok and 450,000 Instagram followers.

And that's not all! The Sea Dogs will hit the ice wearing custom-designed, Coach Chippy-approved Style & Flow jerseys for the game. So don't think, just flow - get your tickets now at the TD Station Box Office, online at tickets.tdstation.com, or by calling (506) 657-1234.

Additionally, due to alumni availability and scheduling the 2017 Championship Era Night on Sunday, January 19th has been postponed.

