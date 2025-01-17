Isles Set for 90s Night at the Eastlink Centre

The Charlottetown Islanders are back at it tonight, hosting the Acadie-Bathurst Titan for 90s Night at the Eastlink Centre at 7 PM!

Riding a red-hot start to the new year with 6 wins in their last 7 games, the Isles are looking to keep their momentum going on a night packed with nostalgia, entertainment, and high-stakes hockey.

Last night, the Islanders blanked the Saint John Sea Dogs 3-0 behind an electric team performance and stellar goaltending from Donald Hickey, who recorded his first QMJHL shutout.

The win improved the Isles' 2025 record to 6-1, with their only loss coming to the league-leading Moncton Wildcats.

Offensive Surge

Charlottetown's offense has been clicking on all cylinders, spearheaded by the dynamic line of Ross Campbell, Matt Butler, and Simon Hughes. Campbell continued his torrid pace with a goal and an assist last night, bringing his tally to 13 goals in his last 18 games.

Butler added a highlight-reel wrist shot and a hard-fought assist on Hughes' empty-net goal, sealing the win. The trio has been unstoppable to start the new year.

Newcomer Pavel Simek made an impressive debut against Saint John, generating multiple scoring opportunities and showcasing the skill set that made him a coveted acquisition. Simek will be hungry to notch his first goal in an Islanders uniform tonight.

Goaltending Excellence

The Islanders have been anchored by the best goaltending tandem in the QMJHL.

Nicolas Ruccia, last week's QMJHL Goalie of the Week, and Donald Hickey, fresh off his first shutout, have given Charlottetown a chance to win every night.

The consistency and composure of the duo have been a game-changer, and the team will once again lean on their stellar play as they take on a strong Titan squad.

Titan Connections

Acadie-Bathurst sits just ahead of the Islanders in the standings and boasts a lineup with a heavy PEI influence.

Islanders fans will recognize names like Tyler Wood, Liam Arsenault, Dawson Sharkey, and Colby Huggan. Expect a hard-fought battle as these familiar faces return to the Eastlink Centre ice.

90s Night Festivities

The Eastlink Centre will be buzzing with excitement for 90s Night.

-Outfit Contest: Dress in your best 90s-inspired attire for a chance to win a special prize.

-Power Hour Draft Beer: For fans aged 19+, enjoy draft beer at throwback 90s prices.

-Specialty Jerseys: The Islanders will wear limited-edition Mighty Ducks-inspired jerseys, which are currently up for auction. Don't miss your chance to own one of these one-of-a-kind pieces of Islanders history!

With the Isles firing on all cylinders offensively, getting elite goaltending from Ruccia and Hickey, and bolstered by the energy of a packed Eastlink Centre, this promises to be an unforgettable night of hockey.

Get your tickets, throw on your best 90s outfit, and join us for an incredible night as the Charlottetown Islanders look to bring the energy and secure another crucial win!

