Big Bats and Ready Relief Put Y'alls on Top

August 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (43-48), presented by Towne Properties, came to life for a rainy win on Strikeout Cancer Night over the Joliet Slammers (36-56) on Wednesday with an 8-5 finish.

Starter Evan Webster suffered an injury on a comebacker in the third inning. The southpaw went 2.2 IP with 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), with 1 K. Right-hander hurriedly warmed up to relieve him, and evidently very little prep was needed: Campbell retired his first nine batters in order on the way to the win, dealing 3.1 IP, with 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, & 5 K. Righty Ross Thompson made his second appearance in as many days allowing one hit, a home run, across two otherwise perfect innings. Left-hander Kent Klyman nabbed his fifth save, tying Ben Terwilliger for the team high, retiring the ninth on four batters allowing only a walk.

The bats enjoyed three early home runs with a first inning three-run blast from designated hitter Zade Richardson, a third inning three-run homer from catcher Sergio Gutierrez (who also hit a double), and a follow-up back-to-backer from shortstop Justin Lavey.

Center fielder Blaze O'Saben has been on a tear with six hits in his last 10 at-bats. The speedster went 2-for-5 with a run scored in the mid-week win. Third baseman Brian Fuentes kept up the good work with a 2-for-4 line adding in a double.

Florence wraps up its home slate on Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday with a 6:42 p.m. first pitch. Thursday is the final home game of the year and the final Thirsty Thursday at Thomas More Stadium where 10 oz. beers will be available for $1 and 20 oz. drinks for $2. The Y'alls can also clinch the season series against the Slammers with a victory.

