Titans Blanked by Boulders

August 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans' Bryan Peña in action

Ottawa, ON - Left-hander Mitchell Senger (win, 10-4) went the distance, silencing the Ottawa Titans (51-40) in a 2-0 loss to the New York Boulders (49-43) on Wednesday, dropping the second game of the midweek set.

The offence once again struggled to find a rhythm, as the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week faced four more than the minimum - where on two occasions he retired ten-plus hitters - and 20 of a possible 21 overall from the end of the first through the beginning of the eighth.

On the mound for the Titans, Bryan Peña (loss, 7-5) tossed a quality outing of his own - allowing two runs on five hits, walking one, hitting one, and striking out six.

After allowing just two base runners through the opening five frames, the Boulders strung together a two-out rally in the sixth inning - putting two aboard. Steve Barmakian broke the tie with a base hit to centre before Christian Ficca followed up with an RBI knock of his own as the lone damage in the game.

As for Peña, it marks the southpaw's sixth quality start of the season - and now has 99 strikeouts on the season, a career-high.

The offence generated just four hits and baserunners total against Senger in the game - with Brendan O'Donnell, Taylor Wright, Jake Hjelle, and Jamey Smart all reaching base.

In the fifth, the offence posted their best chance to score, with Taylor Wright at second with one out - before Senger got himself out of the jam.

The defeat marks the sixth time this season that the Titans have been held off the board - as the club has managed to generate just one run through 19 offensive innings in the series so far.

The magic number for the Titans to qualify for the 2024 Frontier League Playoffs remains at two. A win tomorrow, the Titans are in.

The Ottawa Titans continue the final homestand of the regular season, playing the finale of a three-game set with the New York Boulders on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

