FL Recap

August 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







BOOMERS BLOW OUT OTTERS TO TAKE OVER WEST'S FINAL PLAYOFF SPOT

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers earned a huge 10-4 series-opening victory against the Evansville Otters at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night.

The win and Lake Erie's loss put the Boomers (48-43) back in the final playoff spot in the Frontier League West Division by half a game with five left in the regular season. CF Andrew Sojka gave Schaumburg a 1-0 in the first with an RBI double. Schaumburg's offense then took off in the seventh, beginning with an RBI double from SS Tyler Depreta-Johnson. After a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single, DH Anthony Calarco crushed a grand slam to put the Boomers up 8-0. The Otters (41-51) finally got on the board with a run in the third and then added on two more in the sixth. Evansville got as close as four runs, but two more RBIs from Calarco on a single in the eighth sealed the victory for Schaumburg. RHP Aaron Glickstein earned the win out of the Boomer bullpen while RHP Chip Korbacher took the loss.

The Boomers will look to extend their lead in the playoff race with a series win on Wednesday. First pitch will be at 6:30 PM CDT.

BOLTS TAKE WEATHER-SHORTENED OPENER, WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts took down the Washington Wild Things 3-2 in a rain-shortened series opener at Ozinga Field on Tuesday.

The victory gives Windy City (35-48) its fourth straight and halts Washington's (63-27) at six. RF Brennen Dorighi put the ThunderBolts on top in the third inning with a two-run double into the right-center field gap. The Wild Things crept back into the game slowly, gaining a run in the fourth before tying the game at 2-2 in the sixth. In the bottom of the seventh, CF Cam Phelts beat out an infield ground ball to drive in what ended up being the game-winning run. The contest was then halted with two outs in the seventh and later called due to thunderstorms in the area. RHP Dan Brown earned the win in relief, his second of the season, while LHP Brendan Nail took the loss.

The series will continue on Wednesday at 6:35 PM CDT.

GRIZZLIES TAKE DOWN CRUSHERS TO KNOCK THEM OUT OF PLAYOFF PICTURE

AVON, OH - The Gateway Grizzlies took the series opener with the Lake Erie Crushers on Tuesday night at Crusher Stadium.

In what looked like a potential playoff matchup not too long ago, the Grizzlies (57-33) knocked the Crushers (43-47) out of the final playoff spot in the West with just five games left in the regular season. The game got off to a rough start for Lake Erie as they surrendered the first run on a wild pitch in the third inning. The Crushers then grabbed the lead in the bottom half off a two-run home run. 3B Dale Thomas quickly got things back to even for Gateway with a solo homer in the fifth. Lake Erie then took advantage of a fielding miscommunication in the home half of the fifth and got a go-ahead inside-the-park home run as a result. DH Kevin Krause made quick work on the lead, tying things up again in the sixth with a sacrifice fly. After the two sides exchanged a run over the next inning, Krause put the Grizzlies up for good in the eighth with a two-run single. LHP Leoni De La Cruz shut things down in the ninth, picking up his 14th save of the season. RHP Justin Goossen-Brown earned the win in relief for Gateway while RHP Sammy Tavarez took the loss.

The Grizzlies and Crushers will continue their series on Wednesday with a 1:05 PM EDT matinee.

JOLIET JEOPARDIZES FLORENCE'S PLAYOFF CHANCES WITH ROAD VICTORY

FLORENCE, KY - The Joliet Slammers defeated the Florence Y'alls 10-5 at Thomas More Stadium on Tuesday night.

With a series win, the Slammers (36-55) could be the ones to eliminate the Y'alls (42-48) from the playoffs. Florence grabbed the initial lead in the bottom of the third with an RBI single and then added on with a two-run double later in the inning. Joliet got on the board with a sacrifice fly from LF Jeissy De La Cruz. 3B Victor Nova singled home a run later in the inning to bring the Slammers to within one. DH Matthew Warkentin gave Joliet the lead in the fifth inning with a mammoth three-run homer that sailed over the wall in left. The Y'alls fought their way back to even with two runs in the fifth, but the Slammers burst back into the lead with five runs in the eighth inning and put the game out of reach. RHP Frank Plesac got the win in relief for Joliet while RHP Ty Good took the loss.

The series will continue on Wednesday at 6:41 PM EDT.

JACKALS HAND 'CATS SECOND STRAIGHT LOSS

PATERSON, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals took down the Tri-City ValleyCats in sudden death to kick off their final home series of the season.

The Jackals (33-58) let a late lead slip away in the ninth but were able to hold on to rob the ValleyCats (49-40) of a comeback. Tri-City grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third after drawing a bases-loaded walk and hit-by-pitch. DH Jordan Scott tied the game at two for the Jackals with a two-run homer in the fourth. In the fifth, LF Arbert Cipion launched a solo homer to put New Jersey up by one. 1B Miguel Gomez continued the trend later in the inning, blasting a two-run homer to put the Jackals up by three. The ValleyCats cut the lead down to two with a solo homer in the sixth and then tied the game with two runs in the ninth. After neither side could move the 5-5 score in the 10th, the Jackals elected to field in sudden death. The ValleyCats were able to load the bases with nobody out but somehow, RHP Cole Roland got out of the jam unscathed and picked up the win.

The Jackals and ValleyCats will pick their series back up on Wednesday at 6:35 PM EDT.

BOULDERS OPEN CRUCIAL SERIES WITH EXTRA-INNINGS WIN

OTTAWA - The New York Boulders came away with a 3-1 win against the Ottawa Titans in 10 innings to begin the series at Titan Stadium.

The Boulders' (48-43) win and Tri-City's loss gets New York one game closer to a last-second playoff berth. DH Christian Ficca gave the Boulders a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single into right field. The Titans quickly responded to knot things up at one in the bottom of the first. The game would stay locked at 1-1 through a rain delay, forcing extra innings. New York retook the lead on an Ottawa error and then secured it with an RBI single up the middle by 2B Nick Gotta. The Titans managed to get the tying run on base in the bottom half but left him stranded. RHP Dylan Smith earned the win in relief for New York while RHP Erasmo Pinales took the loss.

The Boulders will look to improve their playoff odds as the series continues on Wednesday at 6:30 PM EDT.

MINERS HOLD AIGLES TO FOUR HITS IN ROAD OPENER

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Sussex County Miners crushed the Trois-Rivières Aigles 7-2 on Tuesday in the series opener at Stade Quillorama.

The Miners (31-60) put on a solid pitching exhibition, limiting the Aigles (42-48) to just four hits while piling up 10 strikeouts. Trois-Rivières grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning off a Sussex County error. The Miners made up for it in the third with a game-tying solo shot from C Gerhig Ebel. DH Oraj Anu gave the Miners the lead in the sixth with an RBI single, but Sussex County let in the tying run in the bottom half with a wild pitch. 3B Hunter D'Amato and SS Cory Acton notched consecutive run-scoring extra-base hits in the seventh to put the Miners back on top at 4-2. Sussex County added on in the ninth on a wild pitch and then put the game away with a two-run double from 1B Gavin Stupienski. LHP Mike Reagan earned the win for Sussex County. RHP Kosei Naito got tagged with the loss out of the Aigles' bullpen.

The series picks back up on Wednesday at 7:05 PM EDT.

CAPITALES HOLD OFF KNOCKOUTS

QUÉBEC CITY - The Québec Capitales held on for a 6-5 victory against the New England Knockouts to begin the series on Tuesday night at Stade Canac.

The Capitales (62-29) scored in six of the eight innings they played on offense to stay ahead of the surging Knockouts (36-53). New England grabbed an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning but was quickly answered by LF Tommy Seidl's two-run blast in the bottom half. The Capitales grabbed the lead in the second inning on a fielder's choice and then secured it at 4-2 in the third behind another Seidl homer. The Knockouts widdled the lead down to one with an RBI single in the fourth but gave the run back in the sixth with a balk. 2B Davide Glaude crushed a solo homer in the seventh to push Québec's lead to three. New England did not back down and scored two in the eighth to come to within one, but the Capitales were able to close things out in the ninth and secure the one-run victory. RHP Ruben Ramirez got the win while RHP Frank Moscatiello picked up the save, his 14th of the season. RHP Trevor Anibal took the loss for New England.

The series will continue at 7:05 PM EDT on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.