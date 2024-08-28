Big Inning Helps Boomers Jump into Playoff Position

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored seven times in the second inning following a rain delay of 1:14 to eclipse the Evansville Otters 10-4 and jump over the Lake Erie Crushers and into playoff position with just five games remaining in the season.

Before mother nature struck the Boomers took the lead in the bottom of the first. Alec Craig led off the game with a walk, adding to his league best total as he approaches his single season record. Andrew Sojka knocked an opposite field double to plate the run. Heavy rain fell in the top of the second to delay the game.

Following the resumption, the Boomers quickly expanded on the lead. Tyler Depreta-Johnson tallied an RBI double and Christian Fedko coaxed a bases loaded walk. Soka pushed the margin to 4-0 with an RBI single before Anthony Calarco dismantled a pitch over the wall in right for a grand slam, the third of the season for the Boomers. Evansville slowly chipped away, drawing within 8-4 in the eighth. Calarco put the game away with a two-run single to cap the scoring.

The Boomers drew nine walks as the team closes in on a third straight season of eclipsing the franchise total. All nine members of the lineup reached base at least once. Sojka was on base four times while Aaron Simmons, Chase Dawson and Craig all reached three times. Five pitchers combined on the win. Aaron Glickstein worked 4.2 in relief to collect the decision, improving to 5-5 on the season.

The Boomers (48-43) have two more home games remaining beginning with the middle contest tomorrow night at 6:30pm. There are just five contests to go in the season. LHP Jacob Smith (5-1, 3.70) is scheduled to make the Wednesday night start against RHP Parker Brahms (6-6, 4.43) for Evansville. Get your tickets for the final games of the year before it's too late. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

