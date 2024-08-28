Big Inning Dooms Otters in Road Trip Opener

August 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - One big inning led to the downfall of the Evansville Otters tonight in the series opener against the Schaumburg Boomers, with a final score of 8-4 at Wintrust Field.

Chasing a playoff spot, the Boomers (48-43) brought hot bats to the plate early and went after the Otters' (41-51) pitching staff.

After Schaumburg scored a man in the first inning, a one-hour and 14 minute rain delay occurred in the away second. Returning from the break, the Boomers added seven more in the home half of the frame to bust the game open. It was highlighted by a grand slam by former Otter Anthony Calarco.

Trailing 8-0, Evansville jumped on the board in the third with a Pavin Parks RBI single. They added another pair in the sixth inning from Giovanni DiGiacomo's two-RBI base hit to center field.

The final Otters run of the night was tallied in the eighth inning on a David Mendham sacrifice fly. Closing out their offensive display, the Boomers answered right back with another two runs.

Taking the loss as the starter, Chip Korbacher (1-1) went just one inning allowing six of the 10 runs. Ryan Wiltse pitched in four innings out of the pen, allowing two men to score, before Jon Beymer gave up the rest of the runs in three innings. For the Boomers, Aaron Glickstein (5-5) took the win, as he tossed four and two-third innings of two-run ball.

Delvin Zinn and Logan Brown each had 2-for-5 nights to lead the offense. The club outslugged Schaumburg nine hits to eight.

Evansville will look to even the series tomorrow and play spoiler to a Boomers team that just jumped into a playoff spot with tonight's win. The Wednesday affair will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.